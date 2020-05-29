90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiance’ David Shows off Lana Date Video, Reveals They Split After Airport Proposal! By

David Murphey posted a snippet of his first date with on-again off-again girlfriend, Lana, on Instagram on Thursday. The awkward interaction was featured on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days — and David gave his followers an inside peek, with the behind-the-scenes look.

“Bowling with Lana. I fooled around for the first 3 frames to try to show Lana how to curve the ball from gutter to gutter. With 7 frames left it was time to earn kisses. A single strike was a kiss in the lips instead of the cheek. 2 in a row was a 5 second kiss. Scored 4 strikes in the next 7 frames. Hard to do with a 15-pound house ball drilled for a gorilla. Only strategy is to throw hard and straight,” David Murphey captioned the clip.

As reported, footage from the upcoming Tell-All special was leaked online, one scene revealing David proposing to the Russian beauty at the airport, before returning to the states. Lana accepts the proposal, but Tell-All host, Shaun Robinson, pops David’s engagement bubble when she questions him about the current status of their relationship. David reveals that they’re currently not together, because Lana took issue with the attention that comes with TLC stardom.

“Right now, I would say we are not together. I’m not going to say we won’t be together in the future,” David says. “She’s under way too much stress with what’s going on with the show. And the people who bother her. I told her that’s part your fault, you can get off.”

“No, of course not. It takes a year or more to get a visa,” David responds when pressed about a potential wedding date. “The government isn’t even open. And now there is a ban on immigration. My next step is to move to Ukraine. I’m retiring and moving to the Ukraine.”

Watch David and Lana’s story unfold on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Sunday nights at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

