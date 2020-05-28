Real Housewives of Orange County Tamra Judge Calls Kelly Dodd ‘Full of S**t’ For Claiming She Tried To Get Her Fired From ‘RHOC’ By

Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Tamra Judge, is shooting down Kelly Dodd’s claim that she tried to get her fired from the Bravo reality show.

Kelly Dodd alleged, via an Instagram video, that both Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson had backed social media campaigns designed to get her axed from the RHOC cast.

A fan asked Tamra about Kelly’s claim during an Instagram Q & A, and the reality vet fired off a response.

She’s full s**t,” Tamra said of Kelly. “I’ve never tried to get anyone fired from RHOC.”

“I never had that power,” the former realty star added.

Tamra Judge also clarified why she left the Bravo show, after her 12 year long run.

“Why did you really leave RHOC?” a fan asked.

“They reduced my role to part-time, and I didn’t accept it. Time to move on,” Tamra responded.

Tamra Judge recently spoke to US Weekly about her exit, sharing that she “cried and was scared” after making the decision. She shared that executive producer, Andy Cohen, supported the move.

“He said, ‘Listen, just take a year off. Right now, everything’s so heavy. I don’t even think if you were on the show you’d be good TV. Let’s revisit this the following season.,’” Tamra revealed.

Tamra confirmed that she would ultimately like to return to the show.

Real Housewives of Orange County production is paused due to the coronavirus shutdown. The show’s return date has not been announced.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips