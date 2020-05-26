Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Sutton Stracke Explains Why She Was Demoted On ‘RHOBH’ By

Sutton Stracke made an instant impact on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and is now explaining why she was demoted from a full-time Housewife to “a friend,” after filming kicked off.

Sutton Stracke, 49, revealed on Kate Casey’s podcast, Reality Life with Kate Casey that she lost her full-time diamond after her ex-husband, Christian Stracke, shut down filming with their three children.

“My ex-husband just was adamant that they could not film with me and I totally get it,” Sutton told Casey. “It was hard. It was a hard blow because, you know, it’s exciting to do. And I wanted also viewers to see me with my kids and me at home. And it’s the softer side, I think, of all of us. When you get to see all of the ladies at home with their kids and their families, it’s kind of like, you know, you don’t they don’t show that much of it. It’s clearly not that interesting. But it’s the soft underbelly of who these women are. And I’m sorry that we can’t see that this season.”

Sutton Stracke and Christian wed in 2000, reconnecting later in life after meeting as teens. They divorced three years ago, and share one daughter, Porter, and two sons, Philip and James.

Christian is a managing director at PIMCO, an investment management firm known for its no-media policy. Real Housewives of Orange County star, Gina Kirschenheiter’s ex-husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter used to work at the same company, and did not appear on the OC franchise.

Sutton Stracke explained that she decided to do the show, to give her purpose after her divorce.

“I needed to be a role model for my daughter,” Sutton said. “Like come on, get yourself together and start doing something for yourself to make her proud. And actually, my boys, too, they always wanted to know what I did all day. And it was like nothing. Like go to the gym. I don’t know. I didn’t have like a real purpose besides taking care of them. So it’s been fun to watch them watch me and then the show came up at this really opportune time and I think I finally had the guts to do something like this and take a risk.”

Watch Sutton Stracke mix it up with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, Wednesday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips