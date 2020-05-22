Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Garcelle Beauvais Holds Watermelon In Controversial ‘RHOBH’ Promo Pic! By

Garcelle Beauvais is the first black Housewife in the ten year history of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Bravo’s social media team recently decided to give Garcelle Beauvais and the rest of the cast large slices of watermelon as part of a promo — raising eyebrows across the Twittersphere.

The now-deleted post is dedicated to touching. #WatermelonSugar @Harry_Styles

— Bravo (@BravoTV) May 19, 2020

The post was designed to promote “Watermelon Sugar,” a new single by Harry Styles. Evidently, no one in Bravo’s marketing department caught that it isn’t the best look to have the first black Beverly Hills Housewife present a slice of watermelon.

The tweet has since been taken down.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips