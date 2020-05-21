Real Housewives of Atlanta Yovanna Momplaisir Changes Her Story Again! Yovanna Now Claims NeNe Leakes Told Her to Record ‘RHOA’ Housewives! By

Yovanna Momplaisir makes a surprise appearance on Part 3 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion — and spills hot tea about NeNe Leakes in an effort to clear her name.

“I am here to clear my name,” Yovanna says in a preview clip. “This is a situation where I allowed my loyalty to a friend to get a little bit too far.”

Yovanna Momplaisir explains that NeNe Leakes saw her budding relationships with the ladies as an “opportunity for me to find out if anybody was talking sh*t about her.”

Tanya Sam side-eyes Yovanna as “a snitch,” before NeNe’s friend turned nemesis drops the bomb.

“Did she tell you to record conversations?” Andy Cohen asks Yovanna.

“Absolutely,” Yovanna Momplaisir responds.

As reported, NeNe Leakes took to Instagram in late April to address Yovanna Momplaisir’s claims by posting explosive now-deleted receipts that prove Yovanna is not being truthful.

NeNe captioned her post, “OH YOU NEED DATE AND TIME? NO PROBLEM!….what i think or what i know? I know the thirst is real. Oh my video going up on YouTube shortly! Me, YoYo, my producer, an executive, her hubby, and my hubby all met at the Intercontinental hotel n buckhead to discuss this audio she had. What I’m i telling you for, I HAVE THE RECEIPTS because i felt this day would come….dropping tomorrow! For real good nite now.”

In the following screenshots posted by NeNe — Yovanna sent NeNe a few texts about a video that she’s hesitant to share because her husband, Rick, is worried about legal consequences of her “ILLEGALLY” recording someone. Read below.

In another text, Yovanna specifically claims to have the infamous audio that will expose hurtful things that Cynthia Bailey said about NeNe — but she doesn’t want to expose it all at once.

A different text dated April 19, 2019 — Yovanna Momplaisir claims to know Kenya Moore’s ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan, and states her intentions to get “some dirt on that bishh Kenya.”

In other season 12 reunion tea — Kenya Moore accused NeNe Leakes of having an affair with a man named, Rodney, from Maryland. And Eva Marcille made a feeble attempt of going after NeNe Leakes but that fizzled quickly.

Yovanna Momplaisir responded to NeNe’s receipts with the following Instagram posts — she captioned the first post, “It took you two days to piece together them bogus ass text messages? Give it up sis. Isssa Wrap @ neneleakes #YouHadTheFloorHBIC #IGotReceiptsToo #ButWeWontGoThereJustYet.”

In a second Instagram post aimed at NeNe — Yovanna wrote, “Keep posting ”YOUR RECEIPTS” I’ll hang on to mine a little longer😉. TRUST & BELIEVE…You KNOW I have the ones that will SHUT ALL THIS SHIT DOWN! You working overtime bc you don’t want the truth to come out. #SomeonesSweatingUnderPressure #QuarantineCircusYoureTheRingMaster #DoctorNayNay.”

Who do you believe — NeNe or Yovanna? Sound off in the comments!

Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion airs Sunday May 24, at 8 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

