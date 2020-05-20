Married To Medicine ‘Married to Medicine’ Quad Webb Makes A Move On New York Governor Cuomo! By

Married To Medicine alum, Quad Webb, is turning on the heat for New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo.

Quad Webb got word that the governor was newly single, and took to Instagram to bat her eyelashes north, from Atlanta, Georgia.

“I love how you’re running the great state of New York,” Quad Webb said in the Instagram come-on. “Your heart is so big and that’s what I’m most attracted to.”

Quad Webb assured the governor that she had no children, good credit, and her own “coin-tage.”

“And I’m not so hard on the eyes either,” Quad Webb said, with a wink.

“If you need a line of credit for more ventilators, test, and mask hit me up let’s work it out! Job well done!” Quad wrote in the post’s caption.

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Phaedra Parks wrote, “Get’em, sis,” in the comment section, and Kandi Burruss weighed in with three laughing emojis.

Governor Cuomo split from longtime girlfriend, Food Network personality, Sandra Lee, last year.

As reported, Quad Webb is no longer Married To Medicine and the reality diva has been fired from the Bravo reality series.

