’90 Day Fiance’ Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas Are Frauds – They’ve Been Married For Years!

90 Day Fiance: What Now lovebirds, Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas are reportedly pulling a fast one — and TLC is their accomplice. An Ecuadorian source spilled the tea to Soap Dirt, claiming that the couple has been married for quite some time — exposing TLC’s engagement narrative as a fake.

Corey Rathgeber travels to South America to sell a happily-ever-after to Evelin Villegas, on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff series. However, it’s seemingly common knowledge among locals that the shady couple wed a long time ago. In fact, during last season’s run of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Corey popped the question in a romantic hot air balloon scene — but the outlet’s source claims that the couple had been married for more than a year at the time. The local insider — who has reportedly appeared in TLC background footage — revealed that Evelin and Corey tied the knot in a small family ceremony over two years ago.

Legal documents obtained by the outlet confirm Evelin’s married status, proving that this couple has taken the “real” out of reality TV. In another twist, the pair has supposedly since split, and is now faking their romance.

The snitch also dished that Evelin Villegas broke immigration law when she visited Corey in the U.S., after they were married. Her spousal visa had not been approved, and the South American bride evidently overstayed her temporary visa. The source alleged that Evelin was busted by customs when she left the country, and cell phone evidence revealed that she had been scoring American cash, under the table. According to the tipster, Evelin was handed a 10 year immigration ban, because she was working on an expired visa. She remains ineligible for a spousal visa, and a K-1 is out, because the duo married years ago.

TLC continues to promote the fraudulent love story — and Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas are likely laughing all the way to the bank.

Watch the reported fakery unfold on 90 Day Fiance: What Now, Monday nights on TLC.

