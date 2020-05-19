Celebrity News Wendy Williams Taking Hiatus from Her Show As Rumors of Drug Relapse Spread! By

Wendy Williams is taking a break from her talk show because of health challenges due to her Graves Disease. A Wendy Williams Show rep spoke to People about her unexpected exit.

“Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease, which is causing fatigue,” a show spokesperson explained.

“In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment,” the rep said. “We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows.”

Wendy’s announced her departure on Instagram — and it remains unclear when she will return to the show.

Wendy Williams, 55, spoke out about her condition in 2018, revealing that she had been living with Graves’ Disease and hyperthyroidism for 19 years.

“I feel a hundred percent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it,” Wendy said at the time, after going on her first hiatus.

“It came from me neglecting my six month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves’ disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don’t necessarily have to have the other, but I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago,” she added.

Wendy Williams initially thought that menopause was to blame for her symptoms.

“With the menopause I wasn’t pointing a finger to any particular thing. I was just feeling like ‘All right, well I’m 53 and this is I guess how it’s supposed to be,’ ” she said in 2018.

“Even in October when I passed out on Halloween, that particular day when the EMTs got there I had high blood pressure, which I never have high blood pressure,” Wendy continued.

“I love doing the show, but I love me more. So I’m going to take care of me, so I can be there for them,” she commented.

In January 2019, Wendy took an extended six week leave of absence after she fractured her shoulder. She returned in March and confessed that she had been focusing on her sobriety.

