NeNe Leakes Explains Why She Left The Reunion & Hints She May Not Return To ‘RHOA’

NeNe Leakes walked away from Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion series on Sunday night — leaving her cast mates virtually stunned. The reality vet didn’t appear in the preview for Part 3 — and fans are wondering if she will return to the post-season sit-down.

NeNe Leakes took to Instagram after the episode, to explain what triggered her abrupt exit.

NeNe Leakes sparred with Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille and Kandi Burruss throughout the heated episode. Kenya called Nene “the ugliest bitch on the show” and slammed her marriage, after Nene commented that Kenya “deserved” her crashed relationship with Marc Daly.

“Do you deserve Gregg having relationships with your help?” Kenya jabbed, referencing Gregg’s “inappropriate” convos with an ex-employee.

“Who your man messing around with? It ain’t you!” Nene fired back at her unfazed co-star. “We’re separated, it could be anybody,” she replied, “If he’s out on a date, he’s out on a date honey.”

NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss argued over swapped social media shots, and Andy Cohen mentioned NeNe’s comments seemingly shading Kandi’s supposed spinoff project. Nene denied that she was referencing Kandi in her YouTube comments.

“I was on YouTube, my own personal channel. I don’t have to answer to you, Miss I’m Real Atlanta,” NeNe declared. “Get your smoke somewhere else girl. If I got anything to say, I will say it to your face. Who are you to run from, Kandi! We didn’t along all season, you shady as hell! You were never trying to be cool. You’re forgettable.”

Andy Cohen finally shut down the high volume back and forth, hitting his mute button, before allowing NeNe to finish.

“I text Kandi and told her it had nothing to do with her. She still went to the next level with it,” NeNe claimed. “If I wanted to talk about Miss Boring, I would have talked about her.”

Andy Cohen silenced Nene again after she blasted Eva Marcille for putting in her two cents.

“Go back to L.A. to lick some more bottoms to be on top,” NeNe said.

Kandi Burruss left NeNe Leakes furious after firing off the line of the night.

“I’m embedded in your brain bitch. I’m embedded in your mother f–king brain bitch,” Kandi sniped.

“I’m so over it. Such haters. They’re just a bunch of haters. That’s why I can’t stand them, it’s so ridiculous, it’s crazy,” NeNe said to herself.

“What would they do if I wasn’t even here. Who the f–k are they even gonna talk to? What would they do?” NeNe added, before walking away.

NeNe Leakes sounded off on Instagram to explain her action.

“It only felt right to personally REMOVE MYSELF from the reunion! So much had happened this season! (the cookie lady, Mark & Kenya’s fake marriage, Dennis accusations, Snake gate and much much more) but drilling me on subjects, muting me, flashing back to things that happened with Wendy while in quarantine (why didn’t they ask about Kandi’s restaurant shooting then if that’s what were doing),” she explained.

“After deciding that apologizing for certain things was only right that, that wasn’t genuine enough. Starting over with lil sis Porsha was made fun of,” Nene added.

NeNe Leakes addressed the upcoming appearance of former friend, Yovanna Momplaisir, writing — “and here they go bringing someone on the reunion that I was personally told my executives wasn’t allowed on set anymore! All this and so much more felt like the rules only applied to me and that I was being held to a different standard than others but you continue to be the judge.”

