Kyle Richards Says Feud With Dorit Kemsley Stems From ‘Low Blow’ Comments & Blames ‘Off Camera’ Conversations For Beef With Denise Richards!

Kyle Richards is speaking out about her issues with Dorit Kemsley and Denise Richards, as cast friendships are tested on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Fans watched Kyle Richards mix it up with Dorit Kemsley on recent episodes of the show — and Kyle recently confirmed that the duo is currently not on speaking terms. Kyle dissed Dorit’s late arrival to Teddi Mellencamp’s wellness retreat, and on the latest episode, Kyle shared that she was offended by Dorit’s snappy reminder that she has “a life.” The pair also swapped jabs on Twitter over the drama, as the episodes aired.

“It’s not like, ‘Oh, is it spilling into your real life?’ No, this is our real life!” Kyle Richards told Us Weekly. “You know, someone asked me that the other day. … Yes, it affects it. It can’t not.”

Kyle Richards clarified that she was initially upset by Dorit’s comments about her new clothing line, Kyle + Shahida, and felt unnerved by their heated rewind on Twitter.

“I was really upset with her for the comments she made in the first episode about my business that weren’t true,” Kyle said. “I never say anything about anyone’s family or anyone’s business because that’s our livelihood. Our families are the most important things to us, so I stick with what the arguments are between the women. I just thought that was a low blow. So then when something like that happens, then when I go on Twitter, I’m not going to be as nice as I normally would. I’m not.”

Kyle Richards revealed that she and Dorit are not on direct speaking terms.

“We’re in a group chat, but … we’ve kind of not been talking directly because I know she’s mad. I know that I’m mad,” Kyle revealed.

“We probably both need a little time to get over some of the comments and the interview bytes and Twitter and all that stuff or Watch What Happens Live,” she added.

Kyle also shared frustration over tension with Denise Richards, after being called out for labeling her co-star a “ragamuffin.”

“I had never argued with Denise until this whole thing happened,” Kyle told Us Weekly. “Honestly, I think there were some conversations happening off-camera with perhaps some former Housewives, is what I’m thinking.”

Denise clapped back at Kyle’s comments shading her hostess look, noting numerous magazine covers. Kyle has since apologized, and added that she thinks that Denise is “beautiful.”

“Up until this season [Denise] has always been like, “I’m not into glam. That’s not my thing, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah,’” Kyle explained. “Then we arrived at her party and she was late because she’s having hair and makeup done for her pizza and ice cream party. And then the diamond ice sculpture and the diamond ice cubes, I was like, ‘What’s happening here? This is not the Denise that I’ve gotten to know.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

