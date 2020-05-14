Real Housewives of Atlanta

Eva Marcille & Mike Sterling DRAG Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley In Scorching HOT Rant!

Posted on at 11:32 pm
About the author Latest Articles

Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille’s husband, Michael Sterling, is not happy about how the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion is playing out. He slammed Eva’s co-star, Porsha Williams, for ripping into his wife during the virtual sit-down, via an Instagram Live video. 

“Why is this person mad at you or trying to come for you when I know that multiple people, you’ve had their back on multiple occasions, tried to help them, and now, for a TV show, for a check, they’re trying to come for you,” the lawyer said. “It’s messed up to me, and maybe I’m just a regular, simple person who doesn’t watch enough reality TV, but it’s messed up to me when I know the truth.”

READ ALSO: ‘RHOA’ Reunion Recap: Porsha Williams Exposes Kenya Moore’s Plan to Backstab Cynthia Bailey!

Michael Sterling expressed shock over Porsha Williams’ behavior, citing the couple’s close relationship with Porsha’s on-again-off-again fiance, Dennis McKinley. Sterling represented McKinley after he decided to sue outlets for publishing stories alleging that he was unfaithful to Porsha. 

“People who I represented pro-bono. People who we’ve helped out, who we really, really, you are our people….And then to see them try and play you or come at you,” Sterling continued. “You ain’t said a cross word to this person. Why they coming at you like that? For a TV show? You gone sell your integrity for a check? You gone sell your conscious for some money?”

Press play below to watch Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling GO OFF on Dennis and Porsha.

 

Eva Marcille made a comment that Porsha’s infant daughter looked like “Dennis in a bow,” the baby shade only adding to the duo’s gossip fueled rift.    

Michael Sterling called Porsha Williams’ reunion game “low integrity” — accusing her of going low and not acknowledging the couple’s support during a difficult period in her life. Porsha justified her behavior — standing by her belief that Eva made negative comments about her daughter. 

Part two of The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion, airs Sunday night, at 8:00 p.m. ET, on Bravo. 

 

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top