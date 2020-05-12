Vanderpump Rules ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Editor Admits To Manipulating Footage To Embarrass Scheana Shay As Part of Personal Vendetta! By

Embarrassing montages have been Vanderpump Rules star, Scheana Shay’s worst enemy — and the reality star now has an apparent explanation for her bumpy ride through Season 8.

Bri Dellinger, a VPR editor, appeared on recent episodes of the “Twisted Plot Podcast” with Evelyn Marley — and revealed why Scheana Shay received more than her fair share of humiliating edits.

“If Scheana knows what’s good for her, she’d befriend me because my favorite game is finding all the embarrassing things that Scheana does and putting them all in,” Dellinger snarked in one episode.

She later laughed that Scheana Shay’s memoir goal should be a book entitled — “Death By a Million Embarrassments.”

Bri Dellinger even confessed that that she had manipulated a scene between Scheana Shay and Stassi Schroeder’s brother, Nikolai, at Stassi’s engagement bash.

“It was so funny,” she shared. “We were watching the scene and were like, ‘Okay, this is over the top, I realize that, but how can we resist?’ … Yes, I set it to funny music and I added a funny [sound] bite, but she did that.”

“We asked her in the interview, ‘How young would you go?’ and we didn’t tell her it was for the Nikolai scene, of course,” the editor added.

Bri Dellinger stopped short of revealing which cast members have scored her more cushy edits.

A snitch told Page Six that Scheana Shay has been distressed about how Bravo production has sliced and diced her Season 8 story.

“Scheana’s definitely frustrated with how she’s been portrayed,” the inside source said. “She’s not the type to pop off when she feels slighted by an unflattering edit. She signed on to be a part of a reality show, which requires her to share her life highs and lows; she just wishes audiences got to see a bit of a more balanced view of her life, not just the most cringe-worthy moments.”

“She’s been assured by the network and production that she’s part of the charade,” the insider added. “She’s going to be absolutely crushed by hearing that she’s actually the butt of the joke.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube