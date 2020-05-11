Real Housewives of Orange County Kelly Dodd Flies Back To Fiancé in NYC & Makes New Disturbing Claims About COIVD-19 Pandemic! By

Kelly Dodd traveled to New York City to meet up with her fiancé, Rick Leventhal, on Friday amid scrutiny over new comments about coronavirus.

During Instagram Live last week, a friend told the Real Housewives of Orange County star, “It’s more every day. In New York, we’re down to 250 [deaths] a day.”

Kelly Dodd, 44, then compared coronavirus to “the flu” and added, “But how many people die on a daily basis? … Well, people are going to die! I’m sorry to tell ya.”

Kelly Dodd jetted to the east coast after sharing a cast snap, last week.

The Bravoleb left her daughter, Jolie, 13, in California to connect with her beau, during the coronavirus chaos, in March.

“Thanks Mom for watching Jolie while I’ve been in NYC!! My loves #mom #daughter #grandparents #family,” Kelly captioned the pic of her daughter, and her mother, Bobbi Meza.

As previously reported, the Real Housewives of Orange County star was slammed for doing the same thing in March.

Fans branded Kelly reckless and irresponsible for traveling amid an international health crisis.

“Get home ASAP…family first. Stay healthy and safe and safe travels home!” one follower wrote.

Another commented — “Yes being across the country from my child during a pandemic is exactly what I would want to do.”

“Yay. Head to NYC spread a little covid why don’t you, brains right there…ffs,” blasted another onlooker.

Kelly Dodd defended her dicey March dash at the time, commenting that the virus was “God’s way of thinning the herd.” The reality star walked back her words and apologized, after she was thrashed by followers.

Kelly Dodd, 44, and Leventhal, a FOX News correspondent, plan to wed in October.

Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to premiere later this year.

