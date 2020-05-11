90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiance’ David Murphey & Lana Finally Meet in Person: ‘Oh My God, That’s Her!’ By

TLC dropped a Ukrainian bomb on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days — shocking fans in the final moments of the episode.

Viewers had doubted that David Murphey’s dream bride was the real deal — but David was vindicated when Lana finally appeared, as the episode wrapped.

David Murphey is seen anxiously awaiting his online love in Kiev, when Lana comes into view.

“Is that her?” David Murphey said anxiously. “Oh my God! That’s her.”

The couple shared a joyous embrace — while viewers’ jaws dropped.

“Nothing in the past even matters,” David Murphey says in a confessional spot.

Lana had stood up David Murphey numerous times during other Ukraine trips, his latest attempts captured by TLC cameras. Lana was a no-show at a train station, a Pavlograd restaurant, and was caught in a lie when David showed up at her alleged address. A hired private investigator discovered that Lana was active on several dating websites, and reported that he believed that she was actively scamming David.

David Murphey, a computer programmer, and Lana had been chatting online for seven years, when they finally met face-to-face.

