’90 Day Fiance’ Rose Vega BLASTS Ed Brown In Explosive Rant ‘No Neck Ed!’

Rose Vega roasted Ed Brown on the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days — and fans of the popular series have been cheering her on.

Viewers watched the portly San Diego photographer travel to the Philippines to sweep his 23-year-old dream girl off her feet — but soon learned that his romantic game was a messy one.

Ed Brown, 54, lied about his height, shaded Rose’s unshaven legs, blasted her breath and demanded that she take an STD test. Rose Vega patiently navigated the embarrassing criticism and indulged his awkward attempts at romance, but when Ed dropped the bomb that he wanted a vasectomy — the gloves came off.

Rose Vega had been crystal clear about her desire for more children, before “Big Ed” decided to connect with his “queen” in person.

The episode ended with Rose Vega blasting Ed Brown for misleading and embarrassing her — and fans erupted on social media.

Rose Vega recently slammed her former “king” on Facebook — labeling Ed Brown a fame whore.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Couples Tell-All Special was filmed remotely recently — and should explain much about Ed and Rose’s not so happy ending.

Watch 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET, on TLC.

