‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 12 Reunion Virtual Watch Party!

In the words of NeNe Leakes, “Here I am, fabulous and ready to slay — get into it girls!”

Whose ready for the first-ever virtual Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion tonight!

The ladies stayed home but still managed to bring the heat to the first-ever Housewives reunion filmed remotely.

Since you won’t want to miss a minute of the madness, here is all the information you’ll need to watch.

Porsha Williams vs. Kenya Moore

At the Season 12 virtual reunion, Porsha Williams reveals that she has texts that show Kenya Moore has dogged Cynthia behind her back. A shocked Kenya denies she sent Porsha any such texts and a shouting match ensues.

Nene Leakes vs. Eva Marcille

As previously reported, Eva Marcille made a feeble attempt at going after NeNe Leakes. In the preview clip below, things heat up when NeNe and Eva go head-to-head surrounding the intention behind NeNe’s apology tour.

It’s not clear what sparked the argument but the clip begins with NeNe Leakes saying, “You just wanted to save that plum and turn it into a peach and nobody is going to help you today.”

Eva Marcille responded with, “I was on the red carpet. You were trying to get on when I met you, sweetheart.”

“Nobody cares about you being on the carpet 17 years ago!” NeNe yelled.

Eva tried to respond but never one to let someone overtalk her, NeNe continued, “You didn’t save 17 dollars, okay? Don’t nobody care. You were broke when you came to Atlanta. I’ve been on the cover of magazines, too. All you talk about is Top Model! And that was the last time you was on top!

Watch the clip below:

Nene Leakes vs. Kenya Moore

NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore will rehash their drama from the season. “You will be called a bitch every time I see you, if you f— with me.” NeNe tells Kenya.

Part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 virtual reunion airs Sunday, May 10 — at 8:00 p.m. ET. Watch along with us!

