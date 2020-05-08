Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley’s Feud Explodes On Twitter! By

Kyle Richards mixed it up with Dorit Kemsley on Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and addressed their squabble on social media, as the episode aired.

Kyle Richards was irritated when Dorit Kemsleyshowed up late at Teddi Mellencamp’s wellness retreat rocking a picture perfect look—seemingly prioritizing herself over supporting their co-star.

“You came late you can’t leave early,” Kyle, 51, told Dorit, 43, during the episode. “I’m trying to be respectful and I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. I’ve been up since 5 a.m.”

Dorit one-upped her cast mate by an hour — claiming that she had been up at 4 a.m.

“To do what?” Kyle asked.

“I have a f—king life, Kyle,” Dorit snapped. “I have a f—king life. I didn’t wake up to come straight here.”

Kyle Richards poked at Dorit in real time on Twitter as the episode aired.

“Saying you having a f—king life but came late because you wanted to have your hair and make up done doesn’t exactly classify as having a life,” Kyle tweeted. “First of all, I was not upset with Dorit in the beginning … I just don’t get putting vanity/ glam before friendship. It all went south when she said she had a f—king life.”

Dorit also took to Twitter, to defend her right to glam it up.

“I didn’t want to go all day without seeing my kids or sit in an extra hour of traffic,” Dorit wrote. “I was there for 9 hours + 4 hours of driving. What I choose to do in my personal time is my business – whether it’s glamming, taking pics for Instagram, or promoting my brand #beverlybeach.”

Dorit shared a photo captured that day on Instagram — poking fun at the drama.

“The picture that caused such an uproar on tonight’s episode of #rhobh,” she captioned the snap. “If only I was looking into the future here and could see how upset this pic would make someone.”

Dorit captioned a second flashback pic — “Beverly Beach Barbie 👱🏻‍ reporting for support duty at All In.”

Dorit Kemsley hinted at issues with Kyle Richards in an interview last month.

“Little Kyle and I, we have our moments, for sure,” she told Us in April. “I think we feel comfortable enough in our friendship that we can get really heated and go at one another, and then … we can find a way to resolve it. It’s not forever — it doesn’t ever feel like forever — but we have a difference in opinion quite a bit in this season.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

