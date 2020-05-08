Real Housewives of Potomac Jamal Bryant Denies Welcoming Baby With Church Parishioner Behind Gizelle Bryant’s Back & Slams Bloggers! By

Not so fast! Gizelle Bryant’s ex-husband, Jamal Bryant, officially shot down rumors he welcomed a baby with a church parishioner.

Reports spread like wildfire this week that Jamal Bryant had welcomed a baby a few months ago with a member of his flock. However, the Atlanta pastor posted a video via social media Thursday denying the ‘baseless’ rumors.

“Reckless and irresponsible bloggers who went on with no facts, no evidence, and might I add, no truth to make a baseless accusations that I had fathered a baby in April, May, February, January — here in Atlanta.” Jamal Bryant professes in the clip below. “And was hiding this baby from some mother in Atlanta or in my church.”

“That number one is 1,000% untrue…1,000% faulty” — the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church pastor continued.

Jamal Bryant explains that he’s addressing the rumors for his daughters sake.

“Days gone by I usually don’t say anything. Michelle Obama informed us …’when they go low — we go high.’ If it was just for me I could just withstand it, ignore it and keep going but I have to think about my daughters, who are now of internet age, who have to read these falsities by cowards, who write things with no boundaries.” Jamal Bryant says in the clip below.

Press play below to watch Jamal Bryant’s address the baby rumors.

Jamal Bryant is currently dating his ex-wife, Real Housewives of Potomac star, Gizelle Bryant. The couple were married from 2002-2009 and they split after he fathered a child outside of their marriage.

The couple share three teenage daughters. In 2016, Jamal Bryant admitted that he had a sexual relationship with another church parishioner, Latoya Shawntee Odom, 34, who gave birth to their son, John Karston Bryant.

