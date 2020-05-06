Real Housewives of Orange County Tamra Judge Throws Shade at Shannon Beador and ‘RHOC’ Cast for Hanging Out Amid COVID-19 Crisis! By

Tamra Judge threw shade at her former Real Housewives of Orange County cohorts, after seeing the ladies together for the first time since filming season halted, due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Emily Simpson, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke got together for the first time since the production pause, on Sunday, May 3rd. The Bravolebs shared snippets of the “Real Housewives of quarantine” act on their Instagram stories, giving fans an inside glimpse at their “social distance catchup.”

The RHOC ladies kept their distance in most of their snaps, but Tamra busted the women after seeing a cozy cast pic on a fan account.

“Following the rules,” Shannon, 56, captioned a selfie with Emily, 44, and Braunwyn, 42. The ladies were rocking chic face masks, but were not following the six feet apart rule. Tamra let them have it — with a face palm emoji.

Tamra Judge confirmed that she had given up on communicating with Shannon, during a recent Instagram Story Q&A session.

“Was sick of being sent to [voicemail],” Tamra told fans on May 2nd.

“Someone that is always there for you. Not just when it’s convenient for them,” Tamra said, when asked what she valued in a friend.

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador’s friendship has collapsed, but the fitness pro remains close with departed RHOC original, Vicki Gunvalson.

“We are great. Talk every day and can’t wait to get together,” Tamra dished. “In talks to do our own show.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to return later this year.

