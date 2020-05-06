Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Tells Lisa Rinna to ‘F*ck Off’ Over Kim Richards Drama! By

A cast dinner at Denise Richards’ house goes sideways on tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, when Kyle Richards melts down after her loyalties are questioned by her co-stars.

Dorit Kemsley calls Kyle Richards out for going to the mat for Teddi Mellencamp — and no one else.

“I don’t think you would blindly defend anyone in this group like you have Teddi” Dorit says in the sneak peek preview.

“I defend you all the f–king time,” Kyle fires back, pointing to her lost friendship with Lisa Vanderpump in a confessional spot. “I would defend all my girlfriends because I’m not friends with a–holes. I would defend Rinna.”

Lisa Rinna reminds Kyle that she hasn’t always been in her corner.

“When wouldn’t I?” Kyle asks.

Lisa Rinna responds, “When it’s your sister.”

Bravo delivers a 2016 flashback clip, where Rinna questions Kim Richards’ sobriety and receives a scolding from Kyle.

“I’m just pointing out the truth,” Rinna says in a confessional spot. “You can’t make that statement.”

“Really, Rinna? You’re gonna go that deep? I see what you’re doing now,” Kyle snaps, becoming emotional. “It cost me a relationship with my sister, so f–k you. So f–k off.”

Press play below to watch a snippet of the drama.

Catch the drama on tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, at 8 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

