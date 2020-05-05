Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams Reveals the Reason Dennis McKinley “Stepped Out” On Her! By

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley erratic romance has played out on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and now Porsha is speaking out about the cheating scandal that rocked their relationship.

Porsha Williams, 38, opened up on the RHOA after show, revealing that the duo had a breakthrough during a counseling session.

“I think going to counseling, everybody thinks of, ‘Oh, you broke up, you got to go to counseling to get back together. So, I think initially that’s what he thought,” Porsha said.

Porsha added that Dennis realized that counseling could improve their relationship, but would take hard emotional work. Porsha then explained what she thinks was behind Dennis’ decision to step out of the relationship.

“When he told he cheated because of postpartum depression, I took it and it rolled right off my back because, first of all, we still had sex and he was my biggest support system while I was going through it,” Porsha explained.

“I knew that wasn’t the whole reason of why he had stepped out… I think once we kept going to counseling, it came to, he did it because it was selfish and because that’s something he wanted to do.”

“It can be really simple, it doesn’t have to be that deep,” Porsha Williams added.

So how are Porsha and Dennis doing now?

“I’m just comfortable still figuring it out,” Porsha said. “I’m taking my time, and we’re working on us, the relationship as parents, and figuring it out.”

Press play below to watch.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion airs on Sunday, May 10, at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

