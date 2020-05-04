Real Housewives of Atlanta Struggling Songwriter Kandi Burruss Jealous of NeNe Leakes’ New Smash Hit “Come and Get This Hunny.” By

Kandi Burruss has an illustrious career in the music industry — so Andy Cohen couldn’t wait to ask the singer/songwriter her thoughts on her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, NeNe Leakes’ new single — “Come and Get This Hunny.”

Andy Cohen asked Kandi Burruss’ opinion on NeNe’s “diss track” during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen @ Home.

“You’re the Grammy winner, what did you think?” Cohen asked Kandi.

“It was cool. It was nice,” Kandi responded — but when pressed, the artist took it a step further.

“I don’t try to diss people’s music and their creativity so I was going to say it was nice, but to be honest with you, to me it’s more of like a novelty record, kind of like a Weird Al Yankovic type of thing,” Kandi commented.

“Does it have the legs that “Tardy for the Party” had?” Cohen asked.

“We shall see, “ Kandi Burruss quipped.

Press play below to watch.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sunday nights at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.