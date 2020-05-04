Struggling Songwriter Kandi Burruss Jealous of NeNe Leakes’ New Smash Hit “Come and Get This Hunny.”
Kandi Burruss has an illustrious career in the music industry — so Andy Cohen couldn’t wait to ask the singer/songwriter her thoughts on her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, NeNe Leakes’ new single — “Come and Get This Hunny.”
Andy Cohen asked Kandi Burruss’ opinion on NeNe’s “diss track” during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen @ Home.
“You’re the Grammy winner, what did you think?” Cohen asked Kandi.
“It was cool. It was nice,” Kandi responded — but when pressed, the artist took it a step further.
“I don’t try to diss people’s music and their creativity so I was going to say it was nice, but to be honest with you, to me it’s more of like a novelty record, kind of like a Weird Al Yankovic type of thing,” Kandi commented.
“Does it have the legs that “Tardy for the Party” had?” Cohen asked.
“We shall see, “ Kandi Burruss quipped.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sunday nights at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.