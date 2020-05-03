90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiance’ Ed Brown Wakes Up to Find Rose Vega Gone After Revealing He Wants a Vasectomy! By

Ed Brown and Rose Vega’s romance will hit the skids on the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

In a sneak peek preview of Sunday’s episode, Ed Brown drops a vasectomy bomb, and later wakes up to find Rose gone. Rose has been candid about her desire for more children.

“Last night, I finally revealed to Rose that I want to have a vasectomy and I don’t want any more kids,” Ed Brown explains. “And when I woke up this morning, she was gone.”

“She’s not answering my texts, and she’s not answering my phone calls,” he says.

“I’m really worried,” Ed Brown adds. “She didn’t leave a message with the front desk. I looked all around the hotel. But she’s nowhere to be seen. I don’t know where she is. I’m really confused and I’m sad.”

The couple has been navigating their budding romance in the Philippines, Rose’s home country. The San Diego photographer was confident that Rose, who is 31 years his junior, would want to tie the knot — but has had doubts about her motives.

“Coming into this vacation, I thought she wants to marry me,” Ed says in the clip. “It was really more about me trying to figure out for myself: Was Rose the one that I wanted?”

“Now it’s Rose really sorting out for herself whether or not she wants to be with me,” Ed said after realizing that his dream girl had bolted.

Rose Vega recently implied on social media that the couple had crashed and burned — but Ed hinted at the opposite in a recent interview with ET.

“I’m happy, that’s all I can tell you,” he said. “I’m very, very happy.”

Watch Ed Brown and Rose’s story unfold on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Sunday nights at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

