Real Housewives of Orange County Jim Edmonds Claps Back At Meghan Edmonds’ Child Support Allegations! By

Jim Edmonds is firing back after his wife, Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Meghan Edmonds, publicly jabbed at the former baseball star’s child support payments.

Meghan Edmonds commented on Instagram that she receives “barely” enough to pay for “groceries for my tribe.” Jim’s rep issued a statement to Us Weekly.

“We’re not going to give numbers because it’s no one’s business,” Jim’s rep told the outlet on Thursday. “But if what Jim is giving to Meghan each month for child support doesn’t cover her groceries, she must be getting her eggs from Faberge. Jim also pays every single bill for both of her homes, all the medical bills and practically every other expense related to the kids and the houses. Jim continually goes above-and-beyond what he is required to do.”

Jim Edmonds and Meghan’s split has been a messy one, the couple separating in October 2019, after five years of marriage. They share three children, a daughter, Aspen, and twin sons, Hart and Hayes.

