’90 Day Fiance’ Lisa Hamme Says She’s Open to Allowing Usman Umar to Practice Polygamy!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days personality, Usman Umar, dished about his messy romance with Lisa “Babygirl” Hamme, on a recent episode of Angela Yee’s podcast, Lip Service.

The unlikely couple supposedly wed in February, but fans are suspicious that the Nigerian rapper, aka “SojaBoy,” is in it for a green card and TLC fame.

Cheating rumors have been following Lisa Hamme “Babylove,” and Usman didn’t squelch speculation during the recent chat fest.

Usman Umar implied that he was sticking with Lisa Hamme because she tricked him into believing that she might hurt herself — and that was only the beginning.

An interviewer asked Usman Umar if he was in love with his American bride — and Usman’s dry response raised listener eyebrows.

“Yeah, I have to be,” he said flatly. “Because somebody who has been with you almost every day, you get used to that person. And if you don’t talk to that person, sometimes you miss them. So by the time you start missing somebody, definitely I think you love them or you care for them.”

Usman Umar confirmed that his music career has always been number one, and admitted that he did sometimes doubt his relationship with Lisa. When the podcasters hinted that he was “trapped” by Lisa, 52, Usman didn’t hold back.

“Honestly, I can say yes. I can say yes,” Usman confessed. “The point here is that I am doing this to make Lisa happy.”

Usman Umar, 31, dropped a polygamy bombshell—revealing that he is open to marrying multiple women. He explained that in Nigeria, Muslim men can legally marry up to four wives, as long as they can financially support them equally. Usman also noted that Lisa cannot give him a child.

“Lisa cannot give me [a] child, and I need a child. You know?” Usman explained. “But if I do this to make her happy, maybe the time is coming that I will have [a] child. Because in my religion, and in my culture, I’m allowed to get married with four wives.”

Last week, Lisa’s rep responded to Usman’s comments, and confirmed that the couple was still together. Rocco Straz spoke to In Touch Weekly, repeating Nigerian law, and emphasizing the financial burden of such an arrangement.

“As far as four wives in the Islamic religion, it is acceptable for him to take four wives, BUT and I mean BUT, he must be able to provide for all four wives,” Straz said.

“[This includes] financially, housing, utilities, vehicles, car insurance and medical insurance,” the rep added. “At that point, if he is able to do all of that, he may take another wife. The wives do not have to contribute their personal finances with him.”

Watch 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Sunday nights, at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

