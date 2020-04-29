Basketball Wives Jennifer Williams Ex Responds To Stolen Car Claims & Releases Jen’s Texts Trashing Evelyn and Shaunie! By

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams, took to Instagram late last week, to hunt down a man who she claimed conned her and stole her Range Rover.

“I’m asking for some help finding my Range Rover that this man, Aaron Nichols, stole from me,” Jennifer wrote. “He has conned many women and men too out of vehicles and large amounts of cash.”

Others came forward with similar claims, after Jennifer Williams’ plea.

“He did the same thing to my friend Ellie. Stole her S550 Benz, but she didn’t let up. She got her sh*t back. This was a few years ago. Sad!” one person shared.

On Monday, Aaron Nichols responded — only hours before Jennifer Williams sounded off about the incident to Angela Yee.

“A big reason why I wanted to end things with Jennifer Williams is because she was such an ugly person on the inside, and she was engulfed with fame and notoriety. She asked me to be a love interest on her TV show; I declined over and over,” Nichols wrote, posting several text message exchanges between him and Jennifer.

I hate these messy bitches,” Jennifer allegedly wrote. “Evelyn made me want to slap the shit out of her. I should have leaked her daughter’s nudes. I could have exposed her ass.”

“Especially Shaunie,” Jennifer added. “She was talking shit about me saying Shaq cheated on her like it was a lie. Everyone knows he had kids behind her back. And Malaysia, or should I say ghetto ass LaQuisha, doesn’t even have a mind of her own. Whatever Evelyn and Shaunie says, Malaysia hops on board.”

Aaron continued — “Jennifer moved to Georgia to be with me. I told her not to, but she did it anyway. When I first met her, I told her I was not interested in being serious because I had just ended a relationship with my child’s mother and wasn’t ready. But she continued to call and text me. It got to the point that I had to block her on social media.”

“She begged me to follow her back. In the past, i admit that I have just ghosted women without explanations and that’s left them very angry with me and wanting vengeance, but recently, since I’ve been seeing a counselor, I have tried to be better in how I end relationships with people.”

Nichols finally addressed Jennifer’s auto theft allegation.

“Jennifer Williams gave me this truck in November 2019. I got a call from the police department in March 2020, and now I’m April, 5 months later, she’s telling the world it’s stolen.”

“Who waits 5 months to report their car stolen??” Nichols added. “The police have NOT pressed charges because I didn’t steal anything from her. As people in the comments have already said, you can easily track a Range Rover.”

Nichols claimed that he paid off the vehicle, writing — “I’ve never stolen a car, washed a title, or retagged any vehicle. I don’t even know how to do that. I’ve work as a consultant/middleman in numerous deals. Most were successful, and some fell through, but I’ve never scammed anyone. These accusations are lies.”

After Nichols posted the alleged text exchanges, Jennifer accused him of doctoring the screenshots.

