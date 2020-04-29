Shahs of Sunset ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi Gives Birth to A Baby Boy! By

Shahs of Sunset star, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi has welcomed a baby boy. GG named her son Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi.

“TWELCOME TO THE WORLD ELIJAH!!! ❤4/27/20❤,” GG announced on Instagram late Tuesday night.

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi spoke about her birth plan amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month on Just the Sip—E’s digital series.

“We are living in such a weird time right now with this Coronavirus situation that has changed everything for everyone,” GG said. “Being eight and a half months pregnant and scared to leave my house. I can’t go to doctors regularly anymore. I have an autoimmune disease and I’m going through issues with that. And knowing I have to get isolated in a room, it’s been a little tough the last few weeks. It’s been tough. It’s been scary.”

“This wasn’t a part of what I thought it was going to be like,” GG confessed. “I’m excited but it’s hard to see past what’s happening.”

She revealed her baby boy’s name during a lavish baby shower/ gender reveal party in March.

“Honestly, since I was little, I have been in love with Elijah Wood,” GG shared after the reveal. “I remember first seeing him in [1992’s] ‘Radio Flyer.’ He was just, the guy for me. My best friend and I even had a bet where I said if I had a boy, I’d name him Elijah. So when I found out I was pregnant with a boy, I was like, ‘Well, that’s settled!’”

GG took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her struggles of having a baby during a pandemic and via sperm donor — she wrote, “Having a baby during this unfortunate pandemic is hard, but it’s nothing compared to the many obstacles which lie ahead of me. It was definitely a bit scary to be in the hospital knowing this extremely contagious virus is all around, but it’s also scary that I don’t have all of the answers to give my son when he asks me certain questions like, “Who is my dad”? It’s scary that after holding him for just 10 minutes, my arms and hands go numb because of my rheumatoid arthritis and it makes it so painful for me to cuddle my baby all day. It’s scary that I will have to play the role of 2 parents and teach a boy how to become a man when I know nothing about it myself. There are a million obstacles which lie ahead for me and baby Elijah, but I honestly wouldn’t trade any of it for the world! He is so special to me and I completely submit my entire self to him for as long as my heart beats… because it now only beats for him! #MySon #Grateful.”

Shahs of Sunset airs on Friday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube