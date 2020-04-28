Little Women Atlanta ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross Dead at 34 After Hit-and-Run Collision! By

Sad news. Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley “Minnie” Ross affectionately known as “Ms. Minnie” passed away on Monday following a tragic hit-and-run car accident.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time,” Ashley “Minnie” Ross’ management announced on the late reality star’s Instagram account.

According to reports, the Little Women: Atlanta star was seriously injured when the car she was in collided with another vehicle near Old National Hwy in Atlanta around 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

Ashley “Minnie” Ross succumbed to her injuries on Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital at around 10:30 p.m.

“My Minnie. My sweet, sweet Minnie. The world has suddenly lost its spark. My girl. The first person to wish me a happy birthday, merry Christmas, happy whatever. Every single holiday. You always made it a point to reach out. All these years and you’ve never missed an opportunity to pour love into me. I’m so glad the last conversation we had I got the chance to tell you you were my rock. My friend forever. I’m so glad I got to squeeze you and hug you over and over again and remind you that you are among the very best things to happen to me in this industry. From our first sizzle reel together, to all the conversations about life and love. Running around Atlanta together and making it a point to ALWAYS visit me when I was in town. They don’t make em like you, Minnie. They just don’t. And I’m so angry right now. I can’t breathe. I can’t stop with the tears. I can’t be professional right now. All I can say, all I can think is, “dear God not my Minnie. Not her. Please not her.” Sleep in Paradise, angel. I’ve got you FOREVER. The same way you always, always had me. None of this will ever, ever be the same.” — Little Women: Atlanta producer, Paria Sadighi, wrote on Instagram in a heartfelt tribute.

Little Women: Atlanta star, Amanda Salinas, was overcome with grief as she remembered her costar and best friend. “As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is,” Amanda Salinas captioned several photos of herself with Ms. Minnie.

“I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever 💔 I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama and aunt . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!!” continued Salinas. “I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken 😭💔 Rest In Peace my love.”

Ashley “Minnie” Ross is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney and her grandmother Rose Deloney.

Prayers and condolences go out to the family of Ashley “Minnie” Ross during their time of bereavement.

