Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke Backpedals On Shading Rihanna’s Fenty Label! By

Blame it on the editors! New girl on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills block, Sutton Stracke, was bashed by fans after she confused Dorit Kemsley’s designer blazer — a Rihanna label “Fenty” — with a “Fendi.” Sutton shrugged off the slip during the episode — but the rookie has been feeling the social media heat.

“If a celebrity has done a collaboration, I could care less. I mean, if God came down and helped collaborate with Tom Ford on this dress, that does not interest me” Sutton snarked in a confessional spot.

Sutton Stracke is now blaming a bad edit for her designer gaffe.

“What was missed was the first thing out of my mouth to Dorit Kemsley, which was, ‘I love your dress,’” Sutton told People. “I really loved how she looked; she looked beautiful that night.”

“Honestly, God and Tom Ford coming together would be a serious dream come true because I love them both equally. I wasn’t referring to Dorit’s dress,” Sutton added. “If I like something, I’m going to like it because I like it. Not because God and Tom Ford came together to make it. It had nothing to do with Rihanna and [parent company] LVMH. I love Rihanna. I’ve got three teenage kids here in the house, so that’s not what it was referring to at all.”

“You can’t be the editor in this,” Sutton said of her ride on reality TV. “We can try to explain ourselves later, and it’s kind of crazy how editing can change, but I can’t control that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights, at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube