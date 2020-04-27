Basketball Wives ‘Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams’ Range Rover Stolen By Atlanta Con Man! By

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams needs help tracking down a con man who scammed her out of her Range Rover.

On April 24, Jennifer Williams posted a side-by-side photo of herself on top of her Range and the man she is accusing of stealing her luxury SUV. She wrote, “I’m asking for some help finding my Range Rover that this man, Aaron Nichols, stole from me. He goes by many alias including Nick, Daniel or Chris. He has conned many women and men too out of vehicles and large amounts of cash.”

She continued: “Lives in the Atlanta area and frequents Detroit, Houston and Vegas. If you have seen him or are a victim of his antics please DM me, email my attorney, Jamie Hernan, at jamie@hernanfirm.com or contact the Smyrna Police Dept in GA as there is an active investigation going on. Thank you in advance.”

One of Jennifer Williams’ followers responded that the same thing happened to a friend of theirs and involved the same man. “He did the same thing to my friend Ellie! Stole her S550 Benz but she didn’t let up. She got her s**t back. This was a few years ago. Sad!”

If you know this man, please contact Smyrna Police Department in Georgia.

