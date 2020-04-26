90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiance’ Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Announce the Name of Their Son! By

Oh baby! 90 Day Fiance couple, Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik, celebrated their newborn son’s homecoming on Friday, April 17th. The “Pillow Talk” fan favorites took to Instagram to announce their happy news.

“We made it home with #babybrov” — Alexei captioned a sweet family snap.

The happy mom also shared a message on her Instagram story.

“So we got home, obviously exhausted but like the best kind of exhausted,” Loren said.

“Baby Brov” made his entrance on April 14th, weighed in at 5 pounds 10 ounces, and measured 19 inches.

“And then there were 3!! [blue heart emoji],” the couple shared on Instagram. “Making his big debut … Baby Brov! Mommy, daddy and baby are all doing great! We will be sharing his name sometime next week … so be on the lookout! During these crazy times, this is the smile we needed!”

Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik revealed their son’s name on Tuesday.

Loren captioned the post, “We are so excited to introduce you to our son… Shai Josef Brovarnik We are so in love (pronounced like “shy” and Shai means “gift”)”

Baby Shai — an Alexei lookalike — is already rocking a mean onesie!

Congratulations to the new parents, and welcome to the world, Shai!

90 Day Fiance spinoff series, Pillow Talk, airs on Sunday nights at 10 pm, ET, on TLC.

